Services
Bedle Funeral Home
61 Broad St
Keyport, NJ 07735
(732) 264-0499
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Duncan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Duncan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald Duncan Obituary
Ronald Duncan

Cliffwood Beach - Ronald Jay Duncan, 51, of Cliffwood Beach, passed away on March 30, 2019. Ronnie was born in Long Branch to Jack and Barbara (Jones) Duncan. He was a graduate of East Brunswick Vocational Tech High School.

In 2003, he was predeceased by his father. Ronnie is survived by his devoted mother, Barbara; sisters; Victoria (Alan) Stuhl of PA and JoAnn (Joseph) Prohaska of Union Beach; a niece; two nephews; two great-nieces and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

At Ronnie's request no services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Ronnie's memory through his personal memorial donation page at www.inmemof.org/ronald-j-duncan for the . Memories and condolences may be shared at www.bedlefuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now