Ronald Duncan
Cliffwood Beach - Ronald Jay Duncan, 51, of Cliffwood Beach, passed away on March 30, 2019. Ronnie was born in Long Branch to Jack and Barbara (Jones) Duncan. He was a graduate of East Brunswick Vocational Tech High School.
In 2003, he was predeceased by his father. Ronnie is survived by his devoted mother, Barbara; sisters; Victoria (Alan) Stuhl of PA and JoAnn (Joseph) Prohaska of Union Beach; a niece; two nephews; two great-nieces and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
At Ronnie's request no services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Ronnie's memory through his personal memorial donation page at www.inmemof.org/ronald-j-duncan for the . Memories and condolences may be shared at www.bedlefuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 1, 2019