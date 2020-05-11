Ronald E. Herrick
Atlanta, GA - Ronald E. Herrick, 90, left this life on May 7, 2020. He was born November 12, 1929. Born and raised in North Hampton, Massachusetts, he later moved to Windsor Locks, Connecticut and then resided in Hazlet NJ where he lived for 50 years and made great friends with his wonderful neighbors, until moving to Atlanta, Ga.
Ron was the most charming and best dressed man in the room. Voted "best looking" in high school, he was extremely charismatic and friendly to everyone he met. He loved to break into song regardless of where he was to the delight of those around him.
He was a sergeant in The National Guard. In his early career he was the manager of Friendly's Ice Cream in Windsor Locks but after moving to NJ he worked at The Equitable Life Assurance Society as an agent and was the company trainer for many years. He was awarded numerous honors during his time with Equitable and was inducted into the Equitable Hall of Fame and his name remains memorialized in the company's Manhattan headquarters. He made life long friendships with his Equitable family.
He is predeceased by his father Guy Herrick, his mother Leonice Gladden, his son Mark and, recently, his wife of 69 years, Janet Packett Herrick.
Ron leaves behind his sons and daughters in law, Daniel and Francine of Charleston, SC and Alan and Sherri of Tuxedo Park, GA, his sister Joan Wanczyk and his brother and sister in law Jack and Mary Herrick, and beloved nieces and nephews.
He was an adored and proud grandfather to his three grandsons, Graham, Sam and Simon.
He enjoyed fly in fishing trips to Canada with his family and friends. He was an avid reader of westerns and detective mysteries and a talented wood worker.
A service will be held Wednesday, May 13 at 1:30 P.M. at Arlington Memorial Park, Sandy Springs, GA.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ron's name can be made to one of his favorite charities: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, USA/donors@stjude.org.
Atlanta, GA - Ronald E. Herrick, 90, left this life on May 7, 2020. He was born November 12, 1929. Born and raised in North Hampton, Massachusetts, he later moved to Windsor Locks, Connecticut and then resided in Hazlet NJ where he lived for 50 years and made great friends with his wonderful neighbors, until moving to Atlanta, Ga.
Ron was the most charming and best dressed man in the room. Voted "best looking" in high school, he was extremely charismatic and friendly to everyone he met. He loved to break into song regardless of where he was to the delight of those around him.
He was a sergeant in The National Guard. In his early career he was the manager of Friendly's Ice Cream in Windsor Locks but after moving to NJ he worked at The Equitable Life Assurance Society as an agent and was the company trainer for many years. He was awarded numerous honors during his time with Equitable and was inducted into the Equitable Hall of Fame and his name remains memorialized in the company's Manhattan headquarters. He made life long friendships with his Equitable family.
He is predeceased by his father Guy Herrick, his mother Leonice Gladden, his son Mark and, recently, his wife of 69 years, Janet Packett Herrick.
Ron leaves behind his sons and daughters in law, Daniel and Francine of Charleston, SC and Alan and Sherri of Tuxedo Park, GA, his sister Joan Wanczyk and his brother and sister in law Jack and Mary Herrick, and beloved nieces and nephews.
He was an adored and proud grandfather to his three grandsons, Graham, Sam and Simon.
He enjoyed fly in fishing trips to Canada with his family and friends. He was an avid reader of westerns and detective mysteries and a talented wood worker.
A service will be held Wednesday, May 13 at 1:30 P.M. at Arlington Memorial Park, Sandy Springs, GA.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ron's name can be made to one of his favorite charities: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, USA/donors@stjude.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 11 to May 13, 2020.