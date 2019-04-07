|
Ronald E. Pingrey
Toms River - Ronald Pingrey at the age of 82 passed peacefully at Hospice of the Valley, Scottsdale, Arizona on March 18, 2019.
Ron was born in Bagley, Minnesota, a U.S. Navy Veteran, and a graduate of University of North Dakota. His home for the past 45 years was Toms River, N.J. with the last 3 of those years living happily in Greenbriar Woodlands. He built many custom homes in Ocean County and was president and owner of Centennial Homes and Modular Associates. Before his retirement he also worked at A-l Realty for many years.
Ron is survived by his wife of 55 years, Betty, his three children Sharon Sutton and her husband Al, and Cheryl Reilly all of Arizona, Ron Pingrey Jr. and his wife, Heather of South Carolina and his sister, Donna Michaelis. Arizona. He was the proud grandfather of Brandon, Ryan and Chad Sutton, Aiden Reilly, Lucean and Kelwyn Pingrey.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, Church Road, Silverton, NJ on Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 2-4 pm.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to Mayo Clinic, 5777 East Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, Arizona 85054 would be appreciated. www.silvertonmemorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 7, 2019