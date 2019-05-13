|
|
Ronald Ellison, Jr.
Howell - While his loved ones weep for him, Ronald James Ellison, Jr., 46, Howell, took his final motorcycle ride from this earth on May 9. Ron was born on Staten Island and spent his early childhood there before moving to New Jersey living in Old Bridge, Manalapan and Freehold. He graduated from Manalapan High School and Brookdale Community College. Though his time here was brief, Ron filled it with memories to last a lifetime. He surrounded himself with things he loved, including his wife of 20 years, Shaunna, and nieces and nephews who brought him great pleasure. Ron was a sports enthusiast; he was the biggest fan of his nephew, Christopher, cheering him on from the stands. Ron was proud of his body art which he choose with great care and for special personal meaning. He found his peace in drives by the ocean, bike rides, music and ink that reflected his soul. Ron was employed as a field technician and union representative for Local 1101 for over 20 years with Verizon in New York City.
Ron leaves behind his beloved and heartbroken wife of 20 years, Shaunna; his grieving parents, Ronald and Carolyn Ellison; and his dearest niece and goddaughter, Kaylee, who he cherished as his own. He is also survived by his brother and best friend, Jeffrey and his wife, Tricia; sister, Amy; nephews, Christopher and Jayden; nieces, Nicole, Alyssa, Zoey, and Stormy; in-laws, Eugene and Marianne Rooney; sister-in-law, Fiona Rooney; and many extended aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He has been reunited with his beloved dog, Misha.
Ron kept God in one hand and love and courage in the other.
A visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 4:00 to 9:00 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his 9:30 AM Funeral Mass on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at The Church of St. Veronica, 4215 Route 9 North, Howell, NJ. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SPCA of Monmouth County, 260 Wall Street, Eatontown, NJ 07724 or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, New Jersey Metro Chapter, Aspen Corporate Park 1, 1480 US Highway 9 North, Suite 301, Woodbridge, NJ 07095. For information, directions or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 13, 2019