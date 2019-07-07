|
|
Ronald F. Messer
Whiting - Ronald F. Messer, age 69, of Whiting, New Jersey passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019. Born on July 15, 1949 and raised in Pottstown, PA, Ron moved to Forked River in 1992 where he lived for 24 years. After retiring from Mecho Shade in Edison, he moved to Whiting. Ron loved to be his with family and friends. He was a very kind and gentle man that everyone loved. He especially loved to be with all 10 of his grandkids. Ron was an avid bass player. He was in a band for over 27 years.
He was predeceased by his parents Frederick and Margaret Messer.
Survived by his wife Dori (McCann), three daughters Michele Snyder and husband Tom, Geri-Lynn Kerr and husband Jeremy, Denise Brownlee and husband Adam; Sisters Geri Roussey and husband Don and Irene Skarbek along with many nieces and nephews that he loved.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, July 13 from 12:00 pm until the time of service at 2:00 pm at the Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Rt. 9, Forked River, NJ 08731. Cremation was private. In lieu of flowers contributions to the Holy Redeemer Hospice, 1228 Rt. 37 West, Suite 6, Toms River, NJ 08755 would be appreciated in Ron's memory.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 7, 2019