Ronald Franz
Ronald Franz

Manalapan - Retired Captain Ronald Franz #2242

Retired Captain Ronald Franz of Manalapan, NJ passed away on September 28, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born December 28, 1944 in Bronx, NY to the late Donald and Mary Franz. He later settled in Monmouth County where he raised his family.

Ron spent his years dedicated to our country, serving in the military and law enforcement. His service started with the United States Air Force, from which he was honorably discharged. Following such, he enlisted in the NJ State Police and was a graduating member of the 74th class. He served with them for 35 years, retiring at the rank of Captain. Upon retirement, he spent the next 15 years as Executive Director for the 200 Club of Middlesex County.

Ron will be remembered as a devoted husband, father and friend. He was a strong man with a presence that was known. As a proud father, he was filled with pride when he spoke about his children. He encouraged his children to be the best that they could and was unconditionally supportive. His greatest gifts were his grandchildren - he loved them dearly. He found joy in traveling and spending time with his family and could often be found in Aruba vacationing with them. He appreciated sports and was into physical fitness, especially golfing, diving and running.

Ron is survived by his wife Linda Franz of 47 years; daughter Dr. Stacey Franz and husband Daniel Black; son Matthew Franz and wife Jacqueline Franz; and sister Patricia Schiavo. Grandpa Ron (aka Papa Ron) leaves behind three beautiful granddaughters Sonya, Madison and Juliet.

Visitation with a blessing will be on Thursday, October 1 from 4-7pm at the Freeman Funeral Home, 344 Route 9 North, Manalapan, NJ. To leave a condolence or find directions, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
