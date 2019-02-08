|
|
Ronald Gaffey
Toms River - Ronald L. Gaffey, age 60, of Toms River died on Wednesday February 6th, 2019 at Southern Ocean Center, Manahawkin. Born in Jersey City, he was a lifelong resident of Whiting. Ronald was a maintenance worker with Ocean County Buildings and Grounds for 25 years until his retirement in 2013. He loved to spend his time with his nieces and nephews.
Ronald was predeceased by his mother Betty Jones in 1991, his niece Jennifer Joiner in 1982 and his grandmother Rheba Koch in 2000. Surviving are his siblings Brenda Gaffey, Daniel Gaffey, Donna Joiner and her husband Ken, Elizabeth Gaffey-Pitts and her husband Robert, and Richard Gaffey and his wife Grace. Also surviving are his nieces and nephews; Lori, Michelle, John and Danielle, and great nieces and nephews Tyler, Alyssa, Erika, Gage, Natalia, Dru and Katalina.
Services are private and under the direction of Riggs Funeral Home, Forked River. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the , please visit the website at Arthritis.org to donate.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 8, 2019