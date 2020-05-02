Ronald George Frangipane
Ocean Twp. - Ron Frangipane passed away April 25th 2020 due to Covid-19 Pneumonia
He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather
He was a University Professor, brilliant Musician, animal lover, beachgoer, and Yankees Fan
His passing leaves a gaping hole in the hearts of all those who loved and knew him, and of those he mentored and deeply touched.
He will be sorely missed, and his family's love for him will never fade.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to the New Jersey Traumatic Brain Injury Fund . For online condolences and to read his full obituary please visit his memorial webpage at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com. All services are private, a memorial gathering will be held at a later date.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 2 to May 3, 2020.