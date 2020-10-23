Ronald George Lloyd
Whiting - Ronald George Lloyd, 83, passed away peacefully, October 21st, at his home in Whiting surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on April 8, 1947. The family later moved to New Jersey and Ron became a long time resident of Wall Township and spent several years in South Carolina before he and his wife moved to Whiting seven years ago.
He and his father owned & operated George Lloyd & Son painting contractors for decades.
He was a long time member of West Belmar United Methodist Church and a proud USMC veteran.
Ron is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Delores, son Ronald, daughter Tracy Necklen (husband Richard) sisters Karen Tunbridge (husband Barry) and Janice Glendinning (husband Gary) brother Brian (wife Mary), seven grandchildren, one great grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ron is predeceased by his parents George & Betty Lloyd, sister Lois, brothers Robin and Gary and grandson Billy.
A private family memorial celebration will take place.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.