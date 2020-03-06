|
Ronald J. Duffy Jr.
New Milford, PA - Ronald J. Duffy Jr., 65, of New Milford, PA and formerly of Berkeley Township, NJ entered into rest on March 6, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife, Debra in May 2019.
Ron is survived by his son, Ronald J. Duffy III; a grandson, Mason J. Duffy; a step brother, Kenny Burton; and a close friend, Dan Locke.
Ron was an equipment operator with Berkeley Township Public Works in New Jersey. In 2013, he moved to his home in New Milford. He was the Exalted Ruler for Bayville Elks Lodge and a former member of the Manitou Fire Department, Berkeley Township, NJ. Ron had a big heart and his priority in life was his family. He loved living in Susquehanna County, PA, and was proud of the flag and a true Patriot.
A Prayer Service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc. Hallstead, PA. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Bayville Elks Lodge #2394, 247 Atlantic City Blvd, Bayville, NJ 08721.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020