Ronald J. Raslowsky Sr.
1955 - 2020
Ronald J. Raslowsky Sr. passed away on September 4, 2020. Born in Bayonne, NJ in 1955 and resided in Toms River, NJ as a lifelong resident. He graduated from Toms River Highschool North in 1973 and went on to become a New Jersey State Trooper. He was a member of the 95th class, graduating on June 29, 1979. Ronald then transitioned to become a Palm Beach County Sheriff in Palm Beach, FL and ended his law enforcement career serving the Florida Department of Transportation in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Ronald established National Safety Compliance, Inc. in 1989 and developed the organization into a very successful transportation safety company. Ronald lived life to its fullest, Ron was very devoted to his family and friends. Ron was preceded by his parents, Lorraine and Joseph Raslowsky. Ronald leaves behind two brothers, Gregg and David as well as ten nieces and nephews. Ron also leaves behind two children Ronald Raslowsky Jr and Sheena Harper, and his seven grandchildren Alexandria, Angelina, Brian Jr, Bella, Gabriele, Austin, Elianna and Michael. Memorial services will be held as private at NJSP Division Headquarters in the Memorial Garden of Former Troopers and a Celebration of Life service in South Beach, FL where Ronald will be laid to rest with his loving mother and father. We love you; we will miss you, and we praise the lord that you are by his side for eternity.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
