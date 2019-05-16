Services
Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 918-6650
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Durden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald James Durden Sr.


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Ronald James Durden Sr. Obituary
Ronald James Durden, Sr.

Asbury Park -

Ronald Durden, 70, of Asbury Park passed away peacefully Saturday, May 11, 2019. He was born in Neptune, NJ. He was a member of the Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall.

Ronnie leaves to cherish his memories, his wife; Sherion Guy-Durden, children; Ronnie, Shannon, Eugene, Wanda, Tiwana, Ronald (RJ), and Terrence, 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 2 brothers; George and Lawrence and 2 sisters; Patricia and Denise.

Visitation will be from 11am-1pm on Saturday, May 18, 2019 with Funeral Services at 1:00pm at Ely Funeral Home, Neptune.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
Download Now