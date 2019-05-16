|
Ronald James Durden, Sr.
Asbury Park -
Ronald Durden, 70, of Asbury Park passed away peacefully Saturday, May 11, 2019. He was born in Neptune, NJ. He was a member of the Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall.
Ronnie leaves to cherish his memories, his wife; Sherion Guy-Durden, children; Ronnie, Shannon, Eugene, Wanda, Tiwana, Ronald (RJ), and Terrence, 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 2 brothers; George and Lawrence and 2 sisters; Patricia and Denise.
Visitation will be from 11am-1pm on Saturday, May 18, 2019 with Funeral Services at 1:00pm at Ely Funeral Home, Neptune.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 16, 2019