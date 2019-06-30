|
Ronald Joseph Van Alstyne
- - Ronald "Sarge" Joseph Van Alstyne, of Bradley Beach, born January 26, 1950 in Jersey City, NJ, to the late Eunice Schumacher and late Alfred Van Alstyne, passed away June 11, 2019 in Red Bank, NJ. Veteran of the Vietnam War. Served in the Air Force, Army and National Guard, retired. Worked at the USPS until retiring. Worked last at Quick Chek in Bradley Beach, NJ. Beloved partner of Cheryl A. Van Alstyne. Preceded in death by brothers, Alfred and Paul ; Survived by daughters, Melissa Van Alstyne and Danielle Matthews; stepson: Joseph Davidson; 6 grandchildren, niece and nephew Kristine and Alfred Van Alstyne; and Ty L. Harmon who was like a daughter to him. Member of NJ Elks, VFW, and American Legion. Donations in his name to s, Soldiers' Angels, and National Elks Foundation. Burial TBD: Arlington National Cemetery
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 30, 2019