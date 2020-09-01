Ronald Layton
Bayville - Ronald Layton, 79, of Bayville, died Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Community Medical Center, Toms River, NJ.
Born in Lakewood, he resided in Jackson before moving to the Bayville section of Berkeley Township in 1969.
He honorably served his country during the Vietnam War in the US Army.
Ron was employed as a heavy equipment operator with Bil-Jim Construction, Jackson Township, before retiring 20 years ago.
He was extremely proud his home was host to many foreign exchange students.
Ron coached Berkeley Township Little League Baseball and was a charter member bringing the Pop Warner Football Program to Berkeley Township, called the Berkeley Lords, where he was President and Head Coach. He was past President of the Central Regional High School Booster Club in 1977 and a former member of the Berkeley Township Recreation Committee.
In his younger days, he was a stock car driver at Wall Stadium and various raceways in the North East.
He was a communicant of the Church of Saint Pius X, Forked River, Lacey Township.
Ron loved golf, boating, shark fishing, NASCAR, traveling to Florida, country music, westerns on TV, and his Green Bay Packers. While never formally arrested, he spent many days in Facebook Jail.
Surviving are his loving wife, Mary Ann; 3 sons, Vincent N. and daughter-in-law, Jaimee, Donald R., and Ronald J.; a cherished daughter, Jennine Marie; 4 beloved grandchildren, Jessica, Chelsey, Cassidy, and Christopher. Also surviving is a large loving extended family.
Friends may call from 2 - 6 pm Thursday at Layton's Home For Funerals, (609) 971-6800, 250 W. Lacey Road, Forked River, Lacey. Relatives and friends of the family are respectfully invited to attend the funeral on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 9 am from the funeral home, hence to The Church of Saint Pius X, Forked River, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am. Entombment will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River. For more information, please visit laytons.net