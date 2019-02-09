Services
D'Elia Funeral Home
Route 70 & Vermont Avenue
Lakewood, NJ 08701
(732) 363-1987
For more information about
Ronald Leiffer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
D'Elia Funeral Home
Route 70 & Vermont Avenue
Lakewood, NJ 08701
View Map
Shiva
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Harrogate
400 Locust Street, Apt A138
Lakewood, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Leiffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Leiffer


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald Leiffer Obituary
Ronald Leiffer

Harrogate-Lakewood - Ronald Sheldon Leiffer, 81, passed away after a valiant 16-year battle with Parkinson's disease on Thursday February 7, 2019 at Harrogate with his family by his side.

Ron was born in Montreal on September 16, 1937, to Cecilia and Edward Leiffer.

Ron was pre-deceased by a brother-in-law, Barry Levine, and daughter-in-law Nancy Leiffer. He is survived by his wife, Merle; his son, Gary Leiffer, from Atlanta, GA and wife, Lynne Bell and her three sons; his daughter, Cynthia Leiffer from Orrington, ME, and wife, Edie Sherman, and her three children and six grandchildren; his sister, Carole Levin from Princeton, NJ and husband Simon; Nephew Jacob Levin from Lexington, MA, and wife Jeanette and their four children; niece Rachel Klopfer from Winchester, MA and husband Eric and their two children; his sister-in-law, Elaine Levine from Enfield, Ct; nephew Joel Levine from South Hadley, MA and wife Mariah and their son and daughter-in-law; and nephew Brian Levine from Enfield, CT and wife Jaimye. Ron will be missed by many special cousins and too many close friends to name.

An open house gathering and visiting hours in honor of Ron's life will be held on Monday, February 11 from 1pm - 5 pm at the Delia Funeral Home 1300 Vermont Avenue, Lakewood, NJ 08701. Feel free to bring stories or photos to share informally around 3pm. There will be a private dinner and kaddish for the family and out of town guests on Monday evening. There will also be shiva hours from 1-5 on Tuesday at Harrogate, 400 Locust Street, Apt A138, Lakewood, NJ, 08701.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Parkinson's Foundation 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131; https://secure3.convio.net/prkorg/site/SPageNavigator/2017_donate_form.html?tab=tribute

The Bangor Elves c/o Leighton and Longton, CPA, 338 North Main Street, Brewer, ME 04412 Ph 207-942-2024 https://www.facebook.com/BangorElves/

Or the .

For an extended obituary or to post a tribute online, please visit www.deliafuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.