Ronald Leiffer
Harrogate-Lakewood - Ronald Sheldon Leiffer, 81, passed away after a valiant 16-year battle with Parkinson's disease on Thursday February 7, 2019 at Harrogate with his family by his side.
Ron was born in Montreal on September 16, 1937, to Cecilia and Edward Leiffer.
Ron was pre-deceased by a brother-in-law, Barry Levine, and daughter-in-law Nancy Leiffer. He is survived by his wife, Merle; his son, Gary Leiffer, from Atlanta, GA and wife, Lynne Bell and her three sons; his daughter, Cynthia Leiffer from Orrington, ME, and wife, Edie Sherman, and her three children and six grandchildren; his sister, Carole Levin from Princeton, NJ and husband Simon; Nephew Jacob Levin from Lexington, MA, and wife Jeanette and their four children; niece Rachel Klopfer from Winchester, MA and husband Eric and their two children; his sister-in-law, Elaine Levine from Enfield, Ct; nephew Joel Levine from South Hadley, MA and wife Mariah and their son and daughter-in-law; and nephew Brian Levine from Enfield, CT and wife Jaimye. Ron will be missed by many special cousins and too many close friends to name.
An open house gathering and visiting hours in honor of Ron's life will be held on Monday, February 11 from 1pm - 5 pm at the Delia Funeral Home 1300 Vermont Avenue, Lakewood, NJ 08701. Feel free to bring stories or photos to share informally around 3pm. There will be a private dinner and kaddish for the family and out of town guests on Monday evening. There will also be shiva hours from 1-5 on Tuesday at Harrogate, 400 Locust Street, Apt A138, Lakewood, NJ, 08701.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Parkinson's Foundation 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131; https://secure3.convio.net/prkorg/site/SPageNavigator/2017_donate_form.html?tab=tribute
The Bangor Elves c/o Leighton and Longton, CPA, 338 North Main Street, Brewer, ME 04412 Ph 207-942-2024 https://www.facebook.com/BangorElves/
Or the .
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 9, 2019