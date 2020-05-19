Ronald M. Burns Sr.
Barnegat - Ronald M. Burns Sr., fondly known as "Ronnie", 76, of Barnegat, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Southern Ocean Medical Center in Barnegat. Ronnie was born on August 24, 1943 in Jersey City and when he was five years old, moved to Keansburg with his family where he grew up. On May 27, 1967, Ronnie and his wife, Tina, were married and began their life together in Union Beach and shortly after settled in Hazlet to raise their family. After their retirement, Ronnie and Tina spent their winters in Cape Coral, FL and in 2013, settled in Barnegat. Before his retirement, Ronnie worked as a Materials Manager for the University of Medicine and Dentistry for over 38 years. He was also a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having proudly served our country during the Vietnam War. Over his lifetime, Ronnie was very involved with the Amateur Softball Association (ASA). He was a pitcher and played throughout the U.S. with the ASA. In 1993, Ronnie was on the world team with Stafford Tire, where he played in Puerto Rico and they won the USA Championships. He was inducted into the ASA New Jersey Hall of Fame in 2014 and was known as the "Living Legend", having over 3,000 career victories. After his career playing with the ASA, Ronnie was also an umpire for both the ASA of Monmouth and Ocean Counties. Ronnie was also President of Sunrise Bay Condo Association in Cape Coral, FL. Above all else, Ronnie was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many.
He was predeceased by his parents, James J. Burns and Beatrice (Yates) DeLade, and his step-brother, Robert DeLade. Ronnie is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Kristina "Tina" Burns, his loving children, Erin Steimel and her husband, Joey, of Hazlet, and Ronald M. Burns Jr. and his wife, Ashley, of Maidsville, WV, his dear sister, Teresa Baran of Matawan, his cherished grandchildren, Ashley, Brittany, Hayleigh, Gavin, and McKenna, and his adored great grandson, Jasper, along with many treasured nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Ronnie will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet. Due to the current COVID-19 health crisis, visitation and services will be held privately for the immediate family only. Ronnie will be entombed at St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum in Keyport. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Ronnie to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org, would be greatly appreciated. For information, directions or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 19 to May 24, 2020.