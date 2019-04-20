Services
Riggs Funeral Home LLC
130 North Route 9
Forked River, NJ 08731
(609) 693-8222
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Forked River - Ronald McKee, age 95 of Forked River passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 at his home. He was born in Fort Lee and was formerly of Freehold before moving to Forked River in 1983. Ronald worked for PSE&G for 25 years. He was a member of the Masons.

Ronald was survived by his loving family whom he cherished.

A Viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 7-9 pm at Riggs Funeral Home 130 North Route 9 (Main Street) Forked River, NJ. Burial at Bridger General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions can be to , 425 Eagle Rock Avenue, #203, Roseland, NJ 07068 in Ronald's Memory.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 20, 2019
