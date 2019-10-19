|
Ronald Patrick Mullane
Essex Fells - Ronald Patrick Mullane, 84, of Essex Fells, NJ, and formerly of Middletown, NJ, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019
Ron was born and raised in The Bronx, NY, and graduated from Cardinal Hayes High School. He earned his BA degree in Electrical Engineering from Manhattan College, and his MBA degree from City University of New York.
Ron was a devoted husband and father. In 1961, he married Eleanor Kelly, and they found great joy for nearly forty years raising their five children in Middletown, NJ. He was preceded by Eleanor's death in 1996. Ron is survived by his beloved children Susan (David) O'Keefe of San Francisco, CA, John Mullane of Rutherford, NJ, Karin (Gregory) Timpone of Potomac, MD, Mark (Shannon) Mullane of Denver, CO, and Kevin Mullane of Middletown, NJ; and his treasured grandchildren, Janie and Jacob.
In 2002 Ron married Maureen Purcell Ranonis and resided with her in Essex Fells, NJ until the time of his death. He inherited two lovely step-daughters, Regina Tucker (Paul) of Cincinnati, OH, and Eileen Dimitry (Auston), of Middletown, NJ; and his step-grandchildren Mia, Patrick, and Charlotte.
Ron was an avid fan of soccer, Dixieland jazz, and classic film. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all.
Relatives and friends are invited for visitation on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 2 pm through 6 pm in the Shook-Farmer Funeral Home, 45 Roseland Avenue, Roseland, NJ 07068.
A Funeral Mass will be offered on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 9:45 am at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church, Roseland, NJ with interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Woodside, NY.
Condolences and memories may be shared at shookfarmer.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Cardinal Hayes High School, cardinalhayes.org.
