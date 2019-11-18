|
Ronald Patterson
Toms RIver - Ronald J. Patterson passed away peacefully at home on November 16, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Born and raised in Lakewood, NJ he played Little League as well as high school baseball and football. He graduated from Lakewood High School in 1961 and later attended the Ocean County Police Academy. He served as a Lakewood Police Officer for 28 years, retiring in 1992. When not fighting crime, Ronald spent his time fighting fires as a volunteer fireman with the Lakewood Hook and Ladder Company #1, retiring in January 1988. He was also a member of the Lakewood Police Department's Bowling League and a member of the Lakewood Jaycee's.
He met the love of his life, Theresa, in 1967 whom he wed on June 1, 1968.
Together they most enjoyed attending classic car shows as members of the Fossils South Jersey car club where they proudly displayed their 1933 Plymouth Street Rod and 1955 Ford Fairlane. Together they made many lifelong friends to enjoy their love of classic cars, Oldies Music, and Classic Country Music. They purchased their first home in Lakewood in 1972 where they resided until moving to Toms River in 2015.
Ronald is predeceased by his parents, Elizabeth Alders Patterson and Howard Patterson Sr., and brother-in-law Leonard Emkin. Ronald is survived by his wife of 51 years, Theresa Sasso Patterson, and their three children: Elizabethann "Liz" Alexander and husband James; Anthony "Tony" Patterson and wife Kelly; and Donna Marie Sanford and husband David. He leaves behind 5 grandchildren: James Alexander, Angelina Sanford, Ashley Hughes, Timothy Betz, and Zachary Betz, and 1 great-granddaughter Addalyn Jane Betz. He is also survived by his siblings Howard Patterson Jr. and wife Patricia; Barbara Emkin; Lawrence "Larry" Patterson and wife Karen; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place Thursday November 21, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9PM at D'Elia Funeral Home, 1300 Vermont Avenue, Lakewood NJ 08701 with Funeral Services taking place Friday November 22, 2019 at 11am at D'Elia Funeral Home. Ronald will be laid to rest at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 56-80 Cedar Grove Road, Toms River NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019