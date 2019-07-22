Ronald R. Dissinger



Holmdel - Ronald R. Dissinger, 80, of Holmdel passed away on Friday July 19, 2019. Born in Woodbury, NJ, he lived in Holmdel.



Ron was a husband, father, father in law, grandfather and a friend to all. He was known for his silly, yet witty jokes he often told. He took pride in everything he did and always had a smile on his face. After his retirement from Bell Atlantic he spent several months a year at his cabin in the Adirondacks. Ron enjoyed anything that had to do with the outdoors, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, or just walking in the woods. He will be forever missed and always loved.



Ron is survived by his loving wife Lois, his daughters Carol and her husband Martin Ryser of Little Silver, Diane and her husband John Walsh of Aberdeen, and his grandchildren Robert and Samantha Walsh, and Devin and Taylor Ryser. Ron was predeceased by his sister Shirley Crawford.



Visitation will be at the Holmdel Funeral Home 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel on Tuesday July 23 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM. A funeral service will be offered at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 24 at 11:00 AM. Interment will then follow at Holmdel Cemetery.



In lieu of traditional remembrances, please consider a donation in Ron's memory to the Blue Mountain Lake Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 207, Blue Mountain Lake, NY 12812.



To leave a message of condolence to the family or to share a memory of Ron please visit his page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com. Published in Asbury Park Press on July 22, 2019