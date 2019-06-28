Services
Key Largo, FL - Ronald R. Schoka, 75, of Key Largo, Florida, formerly of Manahawkin, NJ passed away peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Barbara, his loving children, Bob (Margaret) and Jennifer Gore (Gary) and his precious granddaughter, Riley.

Visitation will be held Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 2:00pm-6:00pm at the Thos L. Shinn Funeral Home, 10 Hilliard Dr., Manahawkin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Long Beach Blvd. Brant Beach with burial to follow at Lake Nelson Cemetery, 606 S. Randolphville Rd., Piscataway.

Published in Asbury Park Press on June 28, 2019
