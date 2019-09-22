|
Ronald R. Tashjian
Freehold - Ronald R. Tashjian, 81, of Freehold Township, passed away peacefully surrounded by his children on September 19, 2019 at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold Township.
He was born in Neptune and raised in Freehold. Ron was a communicant of St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Freehold and as a young boy served there as an acolyte.
He graduated from Freehold High School and played football for the FHS Fighting Colonials 1954-1955 New Jersey State Champion Football Team. In 2017 he and his fellow teammates were honored at the American Hotel with a banquet and induction ceremony into the Freehold High School Hall of Fame for their outstanding athletic achievement.
For two years he severed in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Cuba. His service included loading munitions on the USS Battleship Intrepid.
His hobbies included the sport of horse racing. He was a licensed standardbred harness racing driver through the New Jersey Racing Commission. In early life he competed in the sport at Freehold Raceway.
Ron had a strong work ethic and was employed for over thirty-five years as a store manager at Saker Shop-Rites Inc. He had a deep love of family and friends. Ron was known for his tremendous spirit, brilliant smile, and constant generosity. He will be deeply missed and will remain forever in our hearts.
He is predeceased by his former wife, Mary-Elaine Smith Tashjian, a brother, Frank K. Tashjian, a sister, Geraldine Tashjian Mount, and his son, Ronald J. Tashjian.
He is survived by his brother, John E. Tashjian, Sr.; three children, Mary and her partner Amy of Old Bridge, Christopher of Freehold Township, Thomas and his wife Kathleen of Beachwood; three grandchildren Christopher, Nicholas and Stephanie; one great granddaughter, Isabella; and many nieces and nephews who loved him very much.
Friends and family are invited to visit on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold.
Memorial donations may be made to . https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 22, 2019