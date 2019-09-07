Services
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
Service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:30 PM
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
Ronald R. Tomchik


1941 - 2019
Ronald R. Tomchik Obituary
Ronald R. Tomchik

Lincroft - Ronald R. Tomchik, 77, of Lincroft, passed away on September 4, 2019. He was born in Wallington, NJ to the late Walter and Amelia (Dul) Tomchik. Ronald graduated from Wallington High School, then proudly served our country in the U.S Navy. He moved to Lincroft with his wife Theresa in 1977 to raise their family. Ronald enjoyed his trips to West Virginia where he loved to hike. He was an avid photographer taking photos of the beautiful scenery around him.

He is predeceased by his beloved wife Theresa in 2009. Surviving are his loving children Ronald Tomchik of Lincroft and Lori Tomchik of Brick, his dear brothers Eugene of Carlstadt and Walter of Brick and his niece and nephew.

A visitation will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Sunday September 8, 2019 from 1 - 4 p.m. with a service beginning at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent in Ronald's memory to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, P.O. Box 5028 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5028. Please visit Ronald's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 7, 2019
