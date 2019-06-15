|
Ronald T. Scott
Ocala, FL - Ronald Thomas Scott, age 58, of Ocala, Florida, completed his final walk into the garden of eternal life on May 14, 2018. Devoted son of Helen I. Scott, and the late Robert G. Scott, Ronald was born in New Brunswick. A wise and compassionate brother to Dennis (wife Jackie), Port St. Lucie, FL, sisters Kathleen A. Scott, Whiting, NJ, and Patricia Scott, Norfolk, VA and brother, Kenneth Scott, (wife Susan), Northport, FL. He was the brother of the late Robert F. Scott and the Uncle of the late Robert E. Scott. He is also survived by a host of family, Uncle George Scott (wife Kathleen), Brick and Uncle Steven Lusko (wife Barbara), Hasbrouck Heights, and many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and cousins spread all over the country. He grew up in Beachwood, and attended schools in the Toms River School system and graduated from Toms River High School South. While growing up in the Toms River area Ronald was employed for many years at Shop Rite in Toms River as an assistant night crew chief and Foodtown in Manalapan as a produce manager. He was adventurous, traveling with friends to hike in the White Mountains of New Hampshire and gaze at the beautiful facing of "Old Man in the Mountain" near Franconia Notch, long before it disappeared from the mountain. He enjoyed many of the activities in Toms River, Beachwood and Seaside Heights. "It was nothing to get in the car and hit a party or create one". He was a friend's friend and someone you could count on for anything life threw at you; just ask anyone in his circle…you know who you are. He moved from Beachwood, to Springhill, FL to make a new life and try a new adventure and became a truck driver for B&K Hauling and the Municipal Center in Hernando County as a recycling crew leader, where he received awards for employee of the year and having perfect attendance. The remainder of his life he resided in beautiful Ocala, FL as the sole caregiver for his mother and caring friend to his neighbors.
In lieu of flowers the family requests you make a donation to a or to St Jude Children's Research Center, 501 Saint Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105. Friends and Family are invited to a Celebration of Life service on June 15, from 2-4pm at Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services, 1329 Route 37W, Toms River. Upon completion of the service, a reception will be held at Days Hotel by Wyndham of Toms River 290 Route 37 East, Toms River, from 4:30 -8pm. Come Share with Family and Friends. Thank You. The Scott Family. To leave an online tribute, please visit www.horizonfuneralservices.com .
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 15, 2019