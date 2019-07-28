|
|
Ronald Timothy Medler
- - Ronald Timothy Medler was born December 16'^ 1954. He suddenly passed away 7/21/19 in Charleston, SC at 64 years old. He left behind his wife of 40 years, Deborah Buckley Medler, his daughters Meredith Lunsford, Alison Medler, son in law Dustin Lunsford, and grand-daughter Quinn Lunsford. His brothers and sister in laws, Danny and Jackie Medler, and Tom and Marty Medler and many nieces and nephews along with many lifelong friends. He was predeceased by both parents and his eldest brother Bill Medler. He worked for UPS in Tinton Falls for 43 years, retiring in 2016. He loved dogs, his family and to make people happy. He will be greatly missed.
Memorial service will be held at a future date.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 28, 2019