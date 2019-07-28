Services
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Medler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Timothy Medler


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Timothy Medler Obituary
Ronald Timothy Medler

- - Ronald Timothy Medler was born December 16'^ 1954. He suddenly passed away 7/21/19 in Charleston, SC at 64 years old. He left behind his wife of 40 years, Deborah Buckley Medler, his daughters Meredith Lunsford, Alison Medler, son in law Dustin Lunsford, and grand-daughter Quinn Lunsford. His brothers and sister in laws, Danny and Jackie Medler, and Tom and Marty Medler and many nieces and nephews along with many lifelong friends. He was predeceased by both parents and his eldest brother Bill Medler. He worked for UPS in Tinton Falls for 43 years, retiring in 2016. He loved dogs, his family and to make people happy. He will be greatly missed.

Memorial service will be held at a future date.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.