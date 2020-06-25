Ronald V. Kutsy
Brick - Ronald V. Kutsy of Brick passed away June 23, 2020. For visitation and service information please visit our website at www.silvertonmemorial.com. Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River is in charge of the arrangements.
Brick - Ronald V. Kutsy of Brick passed away June 23, 2020. For visitation and service information please visit our website at www.silvertonmemorial.com. Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River is in charge of the arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.