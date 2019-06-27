|
In Loving Memory
Ronald Wells
10/10/1942 - 06/23/2019
A beautiful life that came to an end, he died as he lived, as everyone's friend. In our hearts, a memory will always be kept. Of the ones we loved, and will never forget. Those we love, don't go away. They walk beside us every day, and although you are no longer near... your laughter is all that I hear. My love, until we meet again... Just know I loved you till the very end.
Loved and Missed Forever and Always
Your Wife Annette, Children, Grandchildren, and Great-Grand Children
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 27, 2019
