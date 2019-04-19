Ronelle M. Maher



Oceanport - Ronelle M. Maher, 61, of Oceanport, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 18th at home.



Ronelle was born in Long Branch and moved to Oceanport, where she resided most of her life. She graduated from Shore Regional High School where she was a stand-out athlete and one of the school's all-time scorers in women's basketball. Ronelle earned her bachelor's degree and master's degree from University of Delaware.



Ronelle retired in 2014 from Eatontown Board of Education where she taught for 32 years at Memorial Middle School. Her life was enriched by the thousands of students she touched throughout her career. She was a faithful parishioner of Holy Trinity RC Church. She enjoyed reading, gardening, her pool, her beloved NY Yankees and "girls' night" at her home every Monday.



Ronelle was an altruistic person whose most important and fulfilling life role was as a mother to her incredible daughter, Christin.



Surviving is her daughter Christin Vivona (Washington, DC), her brother Rick Maher (Manasquan) and his longtime partner Kim Johanson, her niece Holley Maher (Nashville, TN) and her nephew, Rick Maher, Jr. (Brick, NJ).



Visitation Monday, April 22nd 4 - 8 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Mass of Christian burial Tuesday, April 23rd 10:00 am at Holy Trinity RC Church, Long Branch. Burial Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport.