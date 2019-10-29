Services
Ronzel D. Hersman

Ronzel D. Hersman Obituary
Ronzel D. Hersman

Long Branch - Ronzel D. Hersman, age 71 of Long Branch, died peacefully at home on October 26, 2019. Born in Mount Zion, West Virginia, he had lived in Sea Bright before moving to Long Branch in 1984. Ron was an air conditioner technician for AJ Celiano, Inc. in Cranford for 40 years before retiring in 2012. He served our Country honorably in the US Army.

He was predeceased by his sons, Dale in 1985 and Shawn in 2005; parents, Romeo and Relda Hersman; his 2 brothers, Romeo and Butch and his 3 sisters, Ruby Kapteina, Becky Carpenter and Charlene Niggemeyer. Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Susan Hersman; his sister, Judy Hersman of Milton, Fla; and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, November 7 from 6 pm until the time of the service at 7:30 pm with Military Honors at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019
