Tuesday, May 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Long Branch - Rosa Diaz, 85, Long Branch, NJ, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019. She was born in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, and was a resident of Long Branch most of her life. She is predeceased by her husband, Antonio Diaz and her son, Elvin Diaz. She is survived by her loving and devoted children: Ana Molina, Lucy Rivera, Iris Irizarry, Anna Acevedo, Jose Diaz, Nancy Mackinze, Thomas Diaz, Nydia Delgado, 16 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children who loved her and will always remember her as the matriarch of the family.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00 PM at Ely Funeral Home, 3316 Route 33, Neptune, NJ. Condolences may also be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 26, 2019
