Rosa R. Mazza
Rosa R. Mazza

Long Branch - Rosa R. Sacco Mazza age 92 of Long Branch passed peacefully at home on October 15, 2020. Born in San Pietro Apostolo, Italy, she came to the US in 1955 before settling in Long Branch. She was a retired seamstress for the I.L.G.W.U., a parishioner of Holy Trinity Church of Christ the King Parish and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Figli Di Colombo.

Rosa was predeceased by her husband Santo in 2000, her daughter Angelina Mazza in 1964 and her granddaughter Janina Mazza in 2015. Surviving are her son Luciano Mazza; her brother, Aldo Sacco and her sister, Angelina Sacco.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 20 from 5-8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral Wednesday 9 am at the funeral home followed by a 10 am Mass at Holy Trinity Church. Interment will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in West Long Branch. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.






Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Damiano Funeral Home
OCT
21
Funeral
09:00 AM
Damiano Funeral Home
OCT
21
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
Funeral services provided by
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
