Rosa Ruiz
Cliffwood Beach - On February 14, 2019, Rosa was called home to be with our Heavenly Father. She was welcomed at the gates of Heaven by her late husband Lino Ruiz.
Rosa was born in Añasco Puerto Rico on 11/11/23.She moved to Keyport NJ in 1954. She was a long time member of Jesus the Lord RC Church in Keyport NJ.
She is survived by two loving daughters. Brunilda "Lindy" Martir and husband Luis of Cliffwood Beach and Zenovia "Titi" Bosques and husband Hipolito "Petey" of Perth Amboy, 5 Grandchildren: Luis "Nicky" Torres and wife Debbie, Martin Martir and wife Valeria, Peter Bosques and wife Jo-Ann, Paula Swindell and husband Kevin, Heather Bosques and Luis Martir and wife Kim, 6 Great-grandchildren and 1 Great-great granddaughter.
Viewing will be on Weds. Feb 20th from 4-8pm at Bedle Funeral Home 61Broad St. Keyport NJ.
Funeral Mass will be Thurs. Feb. 21st 10am at Jesus the Lord RC Church in Keyport, followed by burial at Shoreland Memorial Gardens in Hazlet. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.bedlefuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 17, 2019