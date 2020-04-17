|
Rosalba C. Havey
Spring Lake Heights - Rosalba C. Havey, age 73, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Born and raised in Jersey City, Rosalba has resided in Spring Lake Heights for the last 48 years.
Mrs. Havey worked as a Planning Secretary for Neptune Township for many years.
Rosalba was a communicant of St. Anne's RC Church in Jersey City. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society, the Belmar Women's Club and the Manasquan Elks.
She is predeceased by her parents, Anthony Merlino and Maria Rosalinda Olmi Merlino.
Surviving are her loving children, Brian Patrick Havey and his wife, Kelly and Gina Maria Vetrano and her husband, Joseph S. Vetrano, Jr.; her sisters, Joann Merlino of West New York, NJ and Judith Merlino of Shartlesville, PA; her two cherished grandchildren, Miles Havey and Sophia Vetrano.
All services are private due to the COVID-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings. A memorial will be held at a later date for family, friends and loved ones whom wish to celebrate Rose's life.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 17, 2020