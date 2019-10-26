|
Rosalee "DeSantis" DiPietro, 71, of Bayville died suddenly at home on October 24, 2019. Born and raised in Paterson, she lived in Coco Beach Florida and has been a resident of Bayville since 1971. Mrs. DiPietro was a beloved member of our community and was active as a member of the Berkeley Township Economic Development Commission, Berkeley Township Beautification Committee, Recording Secretary of the Berkeley Township Environmental and Industrial Committee's and past Vice President of the Midway Beach Condo Association of South Seaside Park. Rose was a dedicated parishioner of St. Barnabas Church in Bayville and was active with their St. Vincent DePaul Society to help families in need. She was predeceased by her parents, Lou and Lena DeSantis and by her brother Lou.
Surviving are; her loving husband of 51 years Roy; two children, Roy DiPietro and companion Barbara Indiero of Brick, and Andrea DiPietro and her companion Drew Banks of Bayville. Five grandchildren; Zachary and Adrianna DiPietro and Lena Rose, Andrew and Alexa Banks, also her sister-in-law, Judith Gill and many nieces, nephews.
Visiting hours will be Monday, Oct. 28th, from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Mastapeter Funeral Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd., Bayville. Funeral Tuesday, 10am at the funeral home before celebrating a 11am Funeral Mass at St. Barnabas Church. Burial will follow to Bayville Cemetery, Bayville.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019