Services
Mastapeter Funeral Homes, Inc.
270 Atlantic City Boulevard (Route #9)
Bayville, NJ 08721
732-269-3100
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalee DiPietro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalee D. DiPietro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosalee D. DiPietro Obituary
Rosalee "DeSantis" DiPietro, 71, of Bayville died suddenly at home on October 24, 2019. Born and raised in Paterson, she lived in Coco Beach Florida and has been a resident of Bayville since 1971. Mrs. DiPietro was a beloved member of our community and was active as a member of the Berkeley Township Economic Development Commission, Berkeley Township Beautification Committee, Recording Secretary of the Berkeley Township Environmental and Industrial Committee's and past Vice President of the Midway Beach Condo Association of South Seaside Park. Rose was a dedicated parishioner of St. Barnabas Church in Bayville and was active with their St. Vincent DePaul Society to help families in need. She was predeceased by her parents, Lou and Lena DeSantis and by her brother Lou.

Surviving are; her loving husband of 51 years Roy; two children, Roy DiPietro and companion Barbara Indiero of Brick, and Andrea DiPietro and her companion Drew Banks of Bayville. Five grandchildren; Zachary and Adrianna DiPietro and Lena Rose, Andrew and Alexa Banks, also her sister-in-law, Judith Gill and many nieces, nephews.

Visiting hours will be Monday, Oct. 28th, from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Mastapeter Funeral Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd., Bayville. Funeral Tuesday, 10am at the funeral home before celebrating a 11am Funeral Mass at St. Barnabas Church. Burial will follow to Bayville Cemetery, Bayville.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosalee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now