Rosalie Cook
Holmdel - Rosalie Cook, 81, of Holmdel, NJ passed away peacefully, Friday, January 17th. Rosalie was born in Flatbush, Brooklyn NY. She met and later married her late husband Joseph Cook after attending and graduating from the University of Pennsylvania. They raised their family in Elizabeth, NJ where Rosalie worked as a Registered Nurse. She spent many years working for Thomas & Betts and later worked for First Chicago Trust prior to retirement in 1999. During her retirement she was a part time resident of Marco Island, FL where wonderful memories were created with her children, grandchildren and friends. She devoted time to her community and Mary Mother of God Church of New Monmouth, NJ where she was a Eucharistic minister, food pantry volunteer, and a beloved CCD teacher preparing students for their first holy communion.
Rosalie touched the lives of all who knew her with her zest for life, love and kindness. She was best known for her world travel and love of exceptional food ,most importantly sharing it with family and dear friends. She planned many trips with her closest nurse friends "The Maggies" and always loved to gather at her home to enjoy weekly meals with her family and grandchildren; where conversation always ended up discussing world affairs, gastronomic delicacies and restaurants they frequented. Rosalie was an avid Mahjong player, loved to read, making weekly trips to the library to for another novel, and could complete a NY times crossword puzzle in record time.
Rosalie is predeceased by Husband Joseph Cook. She is survived by her loving children Joseph Cook Jr, Steven Cook (Carolyn Cook), Thomas Cook (Carol Ann Tobias) and cherished grandchildren David and James Cook. She is additionally survived by her sister Barbara Roessle (Robert) and niece and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St., Red Bank, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Mary, Mother of God Church of Middletown, NJ. Burial will follow mass at St. Gertrude Cemetery of Colonia, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020