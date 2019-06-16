|
|
Rosalie "Honi" Dingler
Formerly of Manasquan - Rosalie "Honi" Dingler, 78, formerly of Manasquan, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019.
Honi was born and raised in Jersey City, the daughter of Raymond and Rosalie (Quinn) Hoover. After graduating from Jersey City Medical Center School of Nursing and marrying Eddie Dingler, she lived in Teaneck, where she raised her family and worked as a Registered Nurse at Holy Name Hospital for 30 years, before retiring. She then lived in Manasquan for over 25 years, before residing at The Arbors, Spring Lake. Honi was an avid bowler and enjoyed playing Mah Jongg.
Honi was predeceased by her beloved husband of 50 years, Eddie Dingler, in 2011, as well as by three of her children, Elise, Donald and Joanne Dingler. She was also predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law, Raymond and Lois Hoover. Honi is survived by her children and their spouses, Edward and Trish Dingler, of Manasquan, David and Julie Dingler, of Stewartsville, N.J., Dennis Dingler and Larry Taube, of Los Angeles, and Debbie Dingler, of Fla. She was the beloved grandmother of Tori Faison, Jake and Ryan Parides, and Danny, Katie, Madelyn, Edward, Amanda, Luke, Eliza and John Dingler. Also surviving are Honi's brother and sister-in-law, Kenny and Joanne Hoover.
Cremation took place privately. Memorial visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, from 1:00-3:30 PM, with a service to follow at 3:30 PM. Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 16, 2019