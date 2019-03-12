|
Rosanne Jagersky
Forked River - Rosanne P. Jagersky, (Prosceo), of Forked River, NJ, formerly of Bergen County, passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the age of 75.
Daughter of the late Leonard and Catherine (Campbell) Prosceo. Mrs. Jagersky graduated from Ridgefield Park High School in 1961. Rosanne's favorite hobbies included being on the dance floor, bowling, sharing laughs with all she met. She enjoyed Bingo at the Borgata.
After her late husband returned stateside, she married the love of her life, William J. Jagersky, with whom she was happily married for over 50 years.
Rosanne Jagersky spent many years working at St. Pius X, a local dentist Dr. Viet, and her remaining years before retirement working at Dr. Di Battiste in Lanoka Harbor.
Rosanne is predeceased by her parents, and her sister Irene Smith.
Her legacy and laughter will be remembered by many and she will be missed by all.
Rosanne is survived by her children, Peter (Tracy) Jagersky, AnnMarie (Glenn) Ward, Carolyn (Chip) Crepezzi, and Amy (Christopher) Gojdics; sisters, Catherine Becker and Lorraine (John) Bono; a brother, Leonard Prosceo; 17 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call from 2-4 & 7-9 Wednesday at Layton's Home For Funerals, (609) 971-6800, 250 W. Lacey Road, Forked River, Lacey. Relatives and friends of the family are respectfully invited to attend the funeral on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 9:30 am from the funeral home where a funeral service will be offered at 10 am. Burial will follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, North Hanover Township. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the family. For more information, please visit Laytons.net.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 12, 2019