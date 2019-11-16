|
|
Rosanne Pace Gialanella
Rosanne Pace Gialanella, 67, of Asbury Park, passed to the Lord on Thursday, November 14, at home with her sisters Mary Jane and Nancy holding her hands.
Rosie was born in Newark and raised in Lincroft, NJ. She attended St. Leo's School, Red Bank Catholic High School, Immaculata College, Traphagen School of Fashion Design, and graduated from Kean University.
Rosie worked in the retail and fashion industries as a fashion illustrator and then in marketing representing multiple products and services in the beauty and fashion industries including Chanel, Bobbi Brown, H20Plus. For several years Rosie was a manager and personal shopper at Nordstrom in NJ, NY and Seattle. Before moving back to the Jersey Shore three years ago, she lived in Seattle for fifteen years and previously in New York City.
For the past fourteen years Rosie fought a courageous battle with breast cancer. Because of her experiences she was often a motivational speaker and became an advocate for many others journeying with the same disease. Rosie used her love of fashion and make-up by volunteering with the Look Good, Feel Better Foundation which helps women look and feel beautiful while undergoing cancer treatments.
She was predeceased by parents, Florence and Joseph. Surviving are her sisters Nancy Fyfe of Eatontown, Mary Jane (Donald) McDermott of Little Silver and her brother Thomas (Carol) Gialanella of Lincroft, NJ. She will be missed by her many nieces and nephews but she left them with many happy memories of face paintings, drawing, and dancing.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 19th at the Church of the Precious Blood, 72 Riverdale Ave, Monmouth Beach, NJ. The family will receive visitors at the church one hour prior to the Mass. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown Township.
Two wonderful organizations which were close to her heart and where she found comfort and hope were Mary's Place by the Sea and Say Yes to Hope.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to:
Mary's Place by the Sea, 22 Main Avenue Ocean Grove, NJ (www.marysplacebythesea.org)
or
Say Yes to Hope (sayyestohope.org/) YES, 791 Arnold Paul, Canton, Texas 75103
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019