|
|
Rosaria Beamsderfer
Union Beach - Rosaria Beamsderfer, 85, of Union Beach, New Jersey, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, April 5, 2019 at her daughter's home in Dana Point, California. She was born Rosaria Falco on November 30,1933 in Newark, New Jersey, where she spent the beginning of her childhood. At 11 years old, Rosaria moved to Union Beach, where she remained and later in life, raised her family. Before retirement, she worked for Anchor Glass as a Quality Control Inspector in Cliffwood, for 25 years. After her retirement, Rosaria continued to stay busy, selling Avon products and also working in various supermarkets preparing food demonstrations.
She was predeceased by her parents, Francesco and Marianna (Terranova) Falco, her beloved husband, Russell "Whitey" Beamsderfer Jr., and her brothers, Andrew, Vito and Frank Falco. Rosaria is survived by her loving children, Jacqueline Nixon and her husband, Richard, Sharon Diamond and her husband, John, Alexander Diamond and his wife, Jeannie, Frank Diamond, Rose Rubino and her husband, Steve, John Diamond and his wife Jerry and Holly Watson, and her dear siblings, Peter Falco, Stephanie Moore, Salvatore Falco, and Marianna Falco. Cherished grandmother of 16 grandchildren, along with 11 adored great grandchildren. Rosaria will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 4 to 8 PM and Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 10 to 10:45 AM at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt. 35 North, Hazlet. A prayer service will be offered at the funeral home on Saturday morning, April 13, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Entombment will follow at Holmdel Cemetery Mausoleum, Holmdel.. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 11, 2019