Rosaria M. Van Exter
Lincroft - Rosaria Van Exter, 93 of Middletown, passed away on September 24th, 2020 at Sunrise Assisted Living. Rose was born in Brooklyn, New York to Roy and Josephine Bravata
Rose, affectionately known as Nannie Rose, was a feisty, adventurous lady who loved to travel, design jewelry and cook. Her childhood days in Brooklyn were an important influence on her love of work, passion for food and her curiosity for learning. Rose was an executive secretary at Bank of New York where she met her husband John. They then decided to raise a family, having two loving children, Sondra and Eric. Family road trips and European destinations were a highlight of those years. Once her children were launched, Rose continued her career as an administrative assistant at Triangle Industries in Holmdel, supervisor at New York Life, then retired from her favorite position, as technical briefing coordinator at Bell Labs in Holmdel. Bored after retirement, Rose went back to college to get her degree in Business. Getting her college degree was a great achievement and life-long dream. Nannie Rose passionately encouraged her children and grandchildren to always "get a good education and drive a safe car". She will be greatly missed.
Rose was predeceased by her parents and her devoted husband of 35 years, John P. Van Exter
Rose is survived by her loving children; Eric Van Exter and daughter-in-law, Janice Van Exter of Lincroft and Sondra Menthers of Los Angeles, grandchildren Sabrina DeMarco, Myles M Wright, Lauren Van Exter, Philip Van Exter and wife Ali Van Exter and great grandchild, Landon Van Exter, Kyle Herring, Courtney Huhn and husband John Huhn and great grandchild, Grace Huhn. Rose was a loved member of her extended family the Herrings, Schucherts, and Cebulskis and her dear friends.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Staff of Sunrise Assisted Living of Lincroft and the team at Halcyon Elder Care. Their caring and professionalism was greatly appreciated.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 27th from 3-6pm at John F Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown.
<https://www.pflegerfuneralhome.com/obituaries/obituary-listings
>
Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
<https://alz.org
>