Rosario A. "Chic" Purpuri
Belle Haven, VA - Rosario Anthony "Chic" Purpuri, 83, husband of Delores Joan Sprague Purpuri, and a resident of Belle Haven, VA., passed away Friday, August 16, 2019, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA. A native of Toms River, NJ, he was the son of the late Vincenzo J. Purpuri and the late Anna Citta Purpuri. He was a retired co-owner of Dover Pools in Toms River, member of Saint Joseph's Catholic Church, and past member of the Pleasant Plains Volunteer Fire Company.
In addition to his loving wife of 65 years, he is survived by four daughters, Patti Simpson and her husband, Gordon, of Toms River, Teri Sgro and her husband, John, of Jensen Beach, FL, Sharon Peet of Toms River, and Lisa Cerami and her husband, Greg, of Toms River; four sisters, Giovanni Purpuri, Lucia Purpuri, Vincenza Butow and Rosemarie Erbe, all of Toms River; seven grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother, Joseph Purpuri.
A Mass will be held at Saint Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, 685 Hooper Avenue, Toms River, NJ on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 22, 2019