|
|
Rosario Auteri
Manchester - Rosario Auteri 86 of Leisure Ridge, Manchester died Saturday, February 1, at the Hampton Ridge Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Toms River. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, he moved to Manchester in 1997. He was employed as a Union Bricklayer and eventually Forman for Monadnock Construction Company, Brooklyn. He belonged to the Local #1, Bricklayers Union, Brooklyn, NY. He was a parishioner of St John's Church, Lakehurst. He was an Army veteran serving in the Korean War. He is predeceased by a brother, Louis Auteri, who died in 2019. Surviving is his loving wife of 64 years, Ida (Marino) Auteri, 2 sons and their wives, Alan and Liz Auteri of Hopkinton, MA and Gregg and Michele Auteri of Stirling, 2 brothers, Salvatore and Joseph Auteri, both of Long Island, NY, and 2 grandchildren, Natalie and Kristina Auteri. Visitation is Sunday from 2-5 pm at Oliverie Funeral Home, 2925 Ridgeway Road, Manchester. Funeral Liturgy is Monday at 10:00 am at St John's Church, Lakehurst with a private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Research Foundation, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163 or www.michaeljfox.org/donate. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020