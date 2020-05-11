Rosario Grasso
Whiting - Rosario Grasso - 87 of Whiting, NJ formerly of Jackson, NJ passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. He was the husband of Marie Grasso. Mr. Grasso was retired from Ciba-Geigy where he worked as a pipe fitter and welder for 33 years. He was a U.S. Army veteran who proudly served his country in the Korean War from 1953-1955. Mr. Grasso is survived by his wife Marie, who were childhood sweethearts and were married 67 years. He is also survived by his three children, Son, Joseph Grasso and granddaughter Abby Marie Grasso. Daughter Robyn Grasso and granddaughter Francesca Palazzo and grandson Hunter Palazzo. Son Adam Grasso and daughter in-law Lisa Grasso, granddaughters Julia and Olivia Grasso and grandson Aaron Grasso. Private visitation is Wednesday 4-6 pm with a 5 pm service and live streaming at https://iframe.dacast.com/b/156599/c/534023 at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Interment is private Thursday at Brigadier Gen Wm C Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Wounded Warrior Project 370 7th Ave Suite 1802 New York, NY 10001. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 11 to May 12, 2020.