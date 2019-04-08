Services
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
Service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Long Branch - Rose Amelia Fornicola Sauer, 91, passed away on April 6, 2019 in Long Branch, surrounded by family-appropriate as "family" was her entire life. She is predeceased by her brother, Lawrence ("Junior"), and two sisters, Angela ("Dolly") and Mary. Rose was born on September 3, 1927 in Long Branch, grew up there and graduated from Long Branch High School. In 1951, Rose married John E, ("Jack") Sauer, Sr. and was married for 67 years, 24 as a U.S. Navy wife. She was a loving mother to John Jr. and Larry Sr.; a loving grandmother to Larry Jr., Justin, Stephen and Nicole; a loving great-grandmother to Hayley and Cameron; a loving great, great aunt to Dominic and Marcus.

Rose was a waitress, starting in 1947 at the Alps Kandy Shoppe in Long Branch and ending in 1970 at the Sugarloaf Lodge, Sugarloaf Key, Florida. She was also a rental agent for PRC Management Company, Inc., West Long Branch from 1971-1990. Rose, with husband Jack, enjoyed vacationing at their winter home in Port Richey, Florida, traveling and spending time with family, extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 10 from 4-8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Family and friends may gather on Thursday at 11:30 am at the funeral home with the service to begin at 12 noon. Interment will be at Woodbine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 2310 Highway 34, Suite 1D, Manasquan, NJ 08736. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 8, 2019
