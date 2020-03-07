|
|
Rose A. Stavola
Middletown - Rose A. Stavola, 80, of Middletown, NJ, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Bayshore Medical Center, Holmdel, NJ.
Rose was survived by her sister, Elizabeth Fleming, brother, Frank Stavola; nephew, Michael Fleming, niece, Kathy Barber, nephews, Danny and Anthony Stavola; grandniece, Brittany Barber; and grandnephew, Michael Barber.
Rose traveled extensively in her early years, seeing much of Europe and Canada. She was a proud graduate of Middletown (NJ) High School, Class of '57. She remained friendly and involved with classmates.
Rose was a strong, independent woman. She worked at Fort Monmouth, and later went on to become a vice president at Bear Stearns. When she retired, she worked at We Care Adult Care Center, where she held various positions and touched many lives.
She was an animal lover. Her poodle, Jacque, and cats, Sophia and Lola, were always in her heart. Rose was an awesome bowler; enjoyed playing softball, and loved to golf with friends and family.
Rose could be seen at all her grandniece and grandnephews' many activities; dance, basketball, cheerleading, baseball. "RoRo" never missed any.
Rose will be dearly missed by those who loved her.
Visitation will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home in Red Bank, NJ on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Catherine's RC Church, at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, March 11th, 110 Bray Avenue, North Middletown, NJ 07748. Interment will be private
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a gift in Rose's memory to The , 2310 Highway 34, Manasquan, NJ 08736
Please visit Rose's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020