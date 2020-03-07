Services
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Catherine's RC Church,
110 Bray Avenue
North Middletown,, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Stavola
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose A. Stavola

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose A. Stavola Obituary
Rose A. Stavola

Middletown - Rose A. Stavola, 80, of Middletown, NJ, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Bayshore Medical Center, Holmdel, NJ.

Rose was survived by her sister, Elizabeth Fleming, brother, Frank Stavola; nephew, Michael Fleming, niece, Kathy Barber, nephews, Danny and Anthony Stavola; grandniece, Brittany Barber; and grandnephew, Michael Barber.

Rose traveled extensively in her early years, seeing much of Europe and Canada. She was a proud graduate of Middletown (NJ) High School, Class of '57. She remained friendly and involved with classmates.

Rose was a strong, independent woman. She worked at Fort Monmouth, and later went on to become a vice president at Bear Stearns. When she retired, she worked at We Care Adult Care Center, where she held various positions and touched many lives.

She was an animal lover. Her poodle, Jacque, and cats, Sophia and Lola, were always in her heart. Rose was an awesome bowler; enjoyed playing softball, and loved to golf with friends and family.

Rose could be seen at all her grandniece and grandnephews' many activities; dance, basketball, cheerleading, baseball. "RoRo" never missed any.

Rose will be dearly missed by those who loved her.

Visitation will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home in Red Bank, NJ on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Catherine's RC Church, at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, March 11th, 110 Bray Avenue, North Middletown, NJ 07748. Interment will be private

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a gift in Rose's memory to The , 2310 Highway 34, Manasquan, NJ 08736

Please visit Rose's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -