Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
91 Stillhouse Road
Millstone Township, NJ
Clarksburg - Rose Ann Hartman, 82 of Clarksburg, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at home. Born in Sayreville, she moved to Clarksburg 15 years ago.

Mrs. Hartman was employed by the Sayreville Board of Education for 45 years, retiring 18 years ago.

Mrs. Hartman was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church, Millstone Township.

She was an avid bingo player, and enjoyed watching baseball and football. Her greatest joy was the time she spent with her granddaughters.

She was predeceased by her husband, Robert in 1998; her parents; four sisters and two brothers.

Surviving are her children, Bonnie Carotenuto and her husband Mark; Clarksburg, Craig Hartman, Jackson Township, and Brian F. Hartman and his husband Brian Olive, Jackson Township; a brother, Ray Wanson, Sayreville; and three grandchildren, Christina Hartman, and Giovanna and Alyssia Carotenuto.

Visitation will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold, on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. A Funeral Liturgy will be held at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 91 Stillhouse Road, Millstone Township. Interment will be private. Donations in her memory to the Meridian Health Foundation, 1340 Campus Parkway, Bldg. C, Unit 4, Neptune, NJ 07753 would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 20, 2019
