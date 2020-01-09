|
|
Rose Cammareri
Middletown - Rose Victoria Cammareri, October 30th 1947-January 5th 2020
Rose "Cookie" Cammareri daughter of late Andrew and Gertrude Cammareri was born on October 30th 1947 in Brooklyn, N.Y.
She attended Catherine McAuley parochial school and was a graduate of Monmouth University and N.Y. City University. Cookie was an elementary school teacher at Holy Family, Hazlet N.J., and taught seventh and eighth grade Social Studies and English. She was enthusiastic and her teaching was one of a kind. She made learning fun and her students were very attentive when she stood present in the classroom. Cookie loved sitting on her stool and teaching from the podium wearing her slippers. She often brought her daughters into the class to help teach the older students. She was active in safety patrol, student council, the variety show, and the publication/advertising chairperson for the school carnival. She later taught at P.S. 94 in Brooklyn N.Y. grades fourth thru sixth. Cookie had a love for her students and was an exceptional role model. Her daughters loved accompanying her to school on their days off and enjoyed teaching and helping her with school work.
She shares three daughters with her former spouse, Bruce Gataroska: Andrea Smith, Kathryn Healy, and Christina Terhune in which they were raised in Middletown, N.J.
Cookie was dedicated in her Catholic faith and though it was hard for her to get to church every Sunday, she prayed the rosary every day and hosted weekly bible studies in her home with a small group of close friends. Cookie loved reading books, singing, dancing around her kitchen, day dreaming of places to one day visit, and spending time and helping her grandchildren with school projects. She had a big generous heart and always thought of everyone she just met. For those that knew Cookie knew that she always had a positive outlook on her life given her current situation. She would always leave you smiling and laughing. Her influence will forever remain in the lives she touched. She quietly departed this life on Sunday, January 5th at her home with her family present.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her daughters, Andrea Smith and husband Richard Smith, of Tinton Falls, Kathryn Healy and her fiancé Robert Brodbeck of Port Monmouth,Christina Terhune of Port Monmouth, her sister Adrienne Landri of Atlantic Highlands, nephews Vincent, David, and Paul, her twelve grandchildren Kyla, Shawn, Andrew, Peyton, Catelyn, Mackenzie, Anthony, Madison, Brandon, James, Matthew and Harper and her Pomeranian Molly.
Services will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at from 3-5 &7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Rd., Middletown. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Mary's Chapel, 26 Leonardville Rd., Middletown.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to Middletown First Aide Cadet Program, ATTN: EMS Cadet Post 367 1 Kings Highway Middletown, N.J. 07748.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020