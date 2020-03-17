Services
Gray Memorial Funeral Home
12 Springfield Ave.
Cranford, NJ 07016
908-233-0143
Service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gray Memorial Funeral Home
12 Springfield Avenue
Cranford, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church
40 Alden Street
Cranford, NJ
View Map
Interment
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:15 AM
Holy Cross Cemetery
340 Ridge Road
North Arlington, NJ
View Map
Rose Cecelia Foley Obituary
Rose Cecelia Foley

Brick Township - Rose Cecelia Foley 92 of Brick Township NJ passed away peacefully in the early morning on March 16 at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Jersey City to a large loving family of 11 as the youngest child to Antonio and Antonina Montalbano. She was married to her loving husband Frank Joseph Foley Jr. in 1953 who preceded her in death in 1999. She is survived by her loving daughters Anita Ambrosius, Patty Foley, and Kathy Fitzsimmons and their husbands William Ambrosius and Robert Fitzsimmons. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Colin and Brianna Foster, Ryan Foley, and Bryan and Connor Fitzsimmons who spent many hours enjoying her company at "the beach house." She is loved and will be greatly missed by her many nieces and nephews and their families. She was loved by family and friends alike for the generous wonderful person she was in life and will always be remembered. For funeral arrangements and on line condolences, you may go to grayfuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
