Rose DeGeorge
Toms River - Rose Lucy DeGeorge (Nee Menza) passed away peacefully on September 21, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was 95 years old.
Rose was born on June 6, 1925 in San Gregorio Magno, a town on the Province of Salerno on the Campania Region on Southern Italy, to Rosa and Gregorio Menza. She came to America in 1932 with her mother and younger brother Nikola (Nick), passing through Ellis Island to be re-united with her father.
Growing up in the Ironbound section of Newark, NJ, Rose attended Our Lady of Mount Carmel School. With her mother passing away at an early age, being the oldest, she assisted in raising her three younger brothers, who she adored, Nicky, Vito, and Joseph.
She met the love of her life, John D. DeGeorge, and was married in 1947. Together with their three children, Rosemarie, John and Joann, they moved from Newark to Union, NJ in 1957. There, Lucille, their third daughter was born in 1959.
She worked alongside her husband for many years in their family business, DeGeorge Jewelers at the 5 points in Union. They retired in 1981, selling the store, which is still in business today. It is still at the same location, still keeping the well-respected name DeGeorge Jewelers.
Upon their retirement, they moved to Toms River in 1982. She and John loved their weekly trips to Atlantic City, gambling on craps, cards, or the slots. She played them all. She loved the shows, great dining, and the overnight stays. Telling John she rarely won, she always enjoyed slipping her children her winnings.
Everything else aside, she was the happiest when she was with her family. She loved cooking for everyone which always amounted to 10 or more or whoever dropped in. She was the most perfect mother, doing everything and anything for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved to sew and knit and was always fixing something last minute for one of us. She was a deeply religious woman, attending mass at St. Justin's Church every Sunday.
Rose was pre-deceased by her mother and father. Her beloved husband of 58 years John in 2005. Her brothers and sister- laws, Nicholas and Josephine Menza, Joseph and Rosemary Menza, her brother Vito Menza, and her son-in-law Bob Hussey.
She is survived by her daughter Rosemarie Hussey, son John and Michele DeGeorge, daughter Joann and Bill Pavano, daughter Lucille and Dave Corsi. Her 13 grandchildren Robbie Hussey and Cherie, Michelle Hund, John A. DeGeorge and Trish, Michael DeGeorge and Danielle, Eddie O'Neil, Adriana and Tyler Dudeck, Nicole and Marcello Capra, Bill Pavano and Rachel, Danielle Pavano and Victor, David Corsi, Brian Corsi and Erin, Chris Corsi and Matt Corsi. Also survived by 19 Great-Grandchildren, her sister-in-law Joan Menza, and loving and adored nieces and nephews. Also her dear friend Adele Fernicola. And special thanks to her loving care-giver Adele.
Visiting will be held on Thursday, September 24th 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Road, Toms River, NJ. A mass of Christian burial will be Friday 9:30 am at St. Justin's RC Church, Toms River, you can arrive at the funeral home at 8:30 am. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Toms River, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mom's favorite charity, St. Jude. www.silvertonmemorial.com
.