1/1
Rose Dillon
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose Dillon

Ocean Grove - Rose Baker Dillon, 95, longtime resident of Ocean Grove, NJ passed away on June 21, 2020. Born in Newark, NJ on June 2, 1925, Rose was an active member of the Neptune Twp. Senior Center and parishioner of Ascension R.C. Church, Bradley Beach. She is survived by daughters Nancy Havemann (Al), Cathy Dillon-McHugh (Joe), and Sheri Nagy (Don); grandchildren David, Allison, and Colleen; 3 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and numerous foster children. Rose was predeceased by her husband, William; twin brother, Solomon; and sisters Ruth and Freida. In lieu of flowers, kindly send donations to the Ronald McDonald House, Long Branch, NJ. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Funeral services are under the direction of Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 2 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved